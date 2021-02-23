25 Wiggly Things Occupying Happy Space In Our Homes (& Heads)

The pursuit of joy has never been more dire than it was when we suddenly found ourselves relegated to remote life. Small-space dwellers who once relied on offices and cityscapes as an extension of home embarked on impassioned missions to adjust and elevate their new 24/7 confines — which brings us to, perhaps, the biggest interior-design craze of the past year: wavy home decor.
Whether it's a happy blob-like mirror popping up in selfies across social media or a delightfully twisty candle peeking out from your boss's background on Zoom, it's likely you've seen this trend without even realizing it. Freeform vases, amoeba furniture, rippled glassware, squiggly pillows, and even curvy smoking accessories are occupying rent-free space in our subconscious. It's a playful vibe that can best be described as childhood-dream-house meets millennial-chic-aesthetic. The starkly styled minimalist movement of pre-pandemic times is being ousted by vibrant oddities that embody the joy we now crave inside our homes. Although they are just things, any item that sparks happiness is an item we can get behind.
Scroll ahead for a dose of such wiggly pieces undulating with cheerful energy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.