25 Wiggly Things Occupying Happy Space In Our Homes (& Heads)

Whether it's a happy blob-like mirror popping up in selfies across social media or a delightfully twisty candle peeking out from your boss's background on Zoom, it's likely you've seen this trend without even realizing it. Freeform vases, amoeba furniture, rippled glassware, squiggly pillows, and even curvy smoking accessories are occupying rent-free space in our subconscious. It's a playful vibe that can best be described as childhood-dream-house meets millennial-chic-aesthetic. The starkly styled minimalist movement of pre-pandemic times is being ousted by vibrant oddities that embody the joy we now crave inside our homes. Although they are just things, any item that sparks happiness is an item we can get behind.