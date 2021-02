If You Thought Connell’s Chain Was Hot, Wait Until You See Regé-Jean Page Wearing One

I wasn’t alone in feeling that way. The thirst surrounding the silver chain that Paul Mescal’s character wears throughout the series was so strong that five days after Normal People premiered, it got its own Instagram account @connellschain , which has since garnered over 175,000 followers. A year after the show's release, and the hype around Connell's chain has died down, leaving me on the lookout for another fashion chain to thirst over. This week, I found one when TV’s newest leading man, Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page , wore a silver necklace of his own.