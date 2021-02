Demi Lovato Says She’s Still Dealing With The Side Effects Of Her 2018 Overdose

Lovato has talked openly about the relapse that led up to the 2018 overdose, telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 that the near-fatal event coincided with her struggle with disordered eating . Now two years removed from the life-changing incident, she is still working through the repercussions and the numerous other issues she’s dealt in the past few years (including her brief but turbulent relationship with actor Max Ehrich ). However, Lovato says, she wouldn’t change a thing about her experience because it ultimately set her on a better course.