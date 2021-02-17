ICYMI: ILYSM’s Sold-Out Sock Boots Are Back In Stock

If you’ve been on Instagram recently, then there’s a good chance you’ve been targeted by a friendly acronym called ILYSM (I Love You So Much). The abbreviated moniker belongs to a footwear brand known for its eco-friendly take on a shoe that dates back to 15th-century Japan: the tabi. This foot-hugging style boasts a bisected toe cap, which allows the big toe to wiggle independent of its diminutive foot-fellows. And, while its silhouette has been a staple of traditional Japanese dress for centuries, it was Belgian designer Martin Margiela that popularized it in the Western world when he showed a paint-splattered iteration at his inaugural runway show in 1988. Now, a quick Google search yields split-toed shoes from behemoth brands like Nike to micro-sellers on Etsy. But, none seem quite as cultishly-followed as the ILYSM version — a pair now infamous for selling out completely AND boasting a waitlist spanning over 2,000 customers long.
Advertisement
ICYMI (In Case You Missed It): ILYSM's Tabi has been restocked. Customers can now get their hands on a freshly-launched metallic pair, rendered with the brand’s signature upper fabric (a custom-knit made from recycled polyester). The shoe is also equipped with a renewable Tencel lining and a recycled-foam insole. The new colorway joins the ranks of eye-catching hues like neon green, lavender, and a brilliant shade of persimmon. The brand also makes logo-emblazoned socks for anyone who wants to, ahem, dip their toes into the trend. “We wanted to remind you of shiny memories,” explained designer Sara Jaramillo of the glittering new hue. “Look down and smile.” Step right up to cart this heritage style — before they tiptoe into sold-out territory yet again.
