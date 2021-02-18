These Fashion Month Trends Are The Perfect Mix Of Comfort & High Fashion

Though almost nothing about Fashion Month looks like it did pre-COVID, one thing has remained constant about the biannual event: the arrival of new fashion trends. There are almost no in-person shows, and many presentations were taped long before official calendars commenced, and yet, just as they did a year ago — before the pandemic firmly took hold — this season’s collections were full of pieces for us to covet and copy come fall ‘21.
According to some designers, autumn’s fashion landscape will remain steadfast in its pursuit of comfort, with brands like Staud, Sandy Liang, and Bevza debuting cloud-like pieces that look to be the sartorial equivalent of a hug. On the other end of the spectrum, designers are looking ahead, to a time when we have a reason to dress up again. Glamorous looks, ranging from bedazzled accoutrements to ‘80s-esque mini dresses in vibrant shades and bold prints, appeared on runways at Claudia Li, Alice + Olivia, and Prabal Gurung.
Other statement-making extras arrived in the form of stockings of all types, from knee-high socks at Sandy Liang to tie-dye tights at Maisie Wilen; oversized scarves at The Row, Ganni, and Ka Wa Key; and matching sets that are perfect for both lockdown and non-lockdown activities. But we’ve already given too much away.
Click ahead to find out which trends we’ll be wearing next fall.