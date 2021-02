Thanks To These Instagram Accounts, Street Style Isn’t Dead. It’s Better.

It's the same reason why we've long loved "strangers on the street" content. Humans of New York — an account that's appeal wasn't only in the stories it told, but also in the street style-esque images that ran alongside them — was so popular on Instagram , it became a best-selling book in 2015. Chinatown Pretty , which started as a street style account featuring seniors living in New York's Chinatown, has now, too, been turned into a photography book. The responses and photos that result from capturing people off guard and in their natural settings are authentic — something that, after years of carefully curated street style, we're now longing for again.