Thanks To These Instagram Accounts, Street Style Isn’t Dead. It’s Better.

The page has become even more popular since COVID, according to the founder. “People are eager to look [outside] at streets and people,” she says. She speculates that the page’s followers have gone “back to basics,'' meaning that they enjoy seeing everyday Parisians putting their own spin on fashion, rather than have it dictated to them by the industry. “It's refreshing to see trends emerge from the [actual] streets and to look at how people interpret clothes, bags, etc. — I think it's a great replacement for Fashion Month street style.”