Slipper Boots Are This Season’s Most Popular Trend — Just Ask Selena Gomez & Sophie Turner

In November, Sophie Turner turned to these same booties to take her daughter Willa for a walk in Los Angeles with husband Joe Jonas. Like Gomez, she paired her cozy footwear with on-trend outerwear , though her leather blazer wouldn’t quite cut it during a New York winter, where Gomez is currently shooting. But even with their stylish coats, the booties were the star of each look. Of course, when your shoes are shaped like a pillow, presumably feel like a hug, and covered in Louis Vuitton logos, that’s pretty much a given.