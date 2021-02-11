Prepare To Weep If Firefly Lane Follows The Book In Season 2

Kate's breast cancer storyline was very personal for author Kristin Hannah, who lost her mother to the same illness. In an afterword in the novel, Hannah wrote that she hopes the story encourages women to stay on top of their health and pay attention to potential warning signs. "If something feels wrong, don't be afraid to ask questions or get second opinions. We women know our bodies; we know when something doesn't feel or look right," Hannah wrote. "I know it can be scary and difficult, but fear is no excuse to turn away. If you find yourself hesitating, or giving in to your fear, look to a friend for help and support. That’s the best thing about being a woman — we're always there for each other. As Tully and Kate would say: no matter what."