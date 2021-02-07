Are We Supposed To Know Why Tully & Kate Aren’t Talking On Firefly Lane?

There are moments throughout the series where you can see tension building between Tully and Kate that could lead to a falling out. Perhaps Kate just reached a breaking point. As we see in the '80s timeline, Kate particularly struggled with how much attention their news station boss Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson) paid to Tully. Kate had a crush on Johnny from practically the first moment they met, and though there were feelings on his end too, it took him a long time to act on them. He slept with Tully before he eventually married Kate. Knowing that her friend had been with her husband undoubtedly weighed on Kate, especially since Tully and Johnny remained close. He was the producer on her talk show, The Girlfriend Hour, and would often turn to her when things got difficult in his marriage.