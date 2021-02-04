Why Are Razr Flip Phones The Height Of Sophistication In Firefly Lane?

There is a certain kind of appeal in jumping through the '70s, '80s, and 2000s, all of which need to be differentiated by visual cues if the timeline shifts are to make any sense to viewers. In the '70s, we get flower-painted VW vans and high waisted flares paired with bold, chunky, large-rimmed glasses. In the '80s, we're served up Walkmans, neon colors in everyday settings, and voluminous 'dos complete with bangs and oversized jewelry. Anyone who's watched This Is Us is used to these cues, but it's the references to 2003 that are somehow the most jarring. It's not only presented as now, but it feels like it could be. Then all of a sudden there's a reference to the 2003 George Clooney and Catherine Zeta Jones movie Intolerable Cruelty or someone makes a call on a Blackberry, and we're forced to reckon with the fact that 2003 wasn't five or even 10 years ago. It's been almost 20 years since then.