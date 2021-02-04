Firefly Lane’s Confusing Final Death Twist, Explained

Firefly Lane ends the season with Johnny in limbo, as Kate, Tully, and Sean miss the phone ringing in the house. We’re meant to assume the call is from someone in Iraq informing the Mularkeys of Johnny’s accident and health status. While it’s unlikely Johnny died — he was two to three people behind the actual explosion — he is still noticeably absent from the 2005 flash-forward. This means Johnny may either still be recovering from his injuries two years later or he, like Tully (whom we’ll get to in a second), has betrayed Kate so deeply, he is not allowed at her father’s funeral.

