Britney Spears Says “Each Person Has Their Story” Amid Rumors She’s Working On Her Own Documentary

It feels like almost every outlet, fan, and celebrity has shared their opinions on the new Britney Spears documentary, but one voice has been missing: hers. In a new cryptic tweet, it appears that the pop icon has finally addressed the film.
While everyone was talking about FX-Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears over the weekend, Spears instead posted a video about her excitement over the Super Bowl, and then another of her performing her hit “Toxic” three years ago. However, on February 9, she tweeted with a follow up that definitely reads like an indirect response to the conversation-starting documentary.
“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” Spears wrote. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼 !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!”
The film follows the rise of Spears' storied career, as well as the vitriol and misogyny she faced from the public and the media. It then focuses on the mysterious details of her father Jamie Spears' 13-year conservatorship over her and her legal battle to end it, which has led to the mobilization of the fan-powered #FreeBritney movement.
Britney, however, is reportedly is ready to tell her own story. According to Page Six, the doc made the singer so "emotional" and “hopeful she will finally be freed from the vice-like grip of her father” that she's secretly working on her own documentary about her life, directed by a "top female filmmaker."
“There are parts of the film that were too hard and emotional for her to watch — the scenes that describe the most difficult times of her life, the relentless media circus and the harsh focus on her as a young mother," said Page Six's source. "But, she feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her."
However, it's tricky — under her conservatorship, Jamie basically has complete control over what Britney does, meaning that he could influence whatever documentary she makes to illustrate him more positively.
According to Sam Ashgari, Britney's boyfriend of four years, her father isn't one to give up control. (In fact, Page Six's source described Jamie as "drunk with power over Britney's life."). "Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," Asghari wrote in a shockingly transparent Instagram Story after the documentary's premiere. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick."
Refinery29 reached out to Britney's rep for comment but did not hear back at time of publishing.