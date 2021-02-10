Shia LaBeouf Enters Inpatient Treatment After Sexual Battery Lawsuit

In light of the mountain of interpersonal and legal troubles facing him, Shia LaBeouf has reportedly entered rehab and is taking an extended break from acting.
Two months ago, singer FKA Twigs (real name Tahliah Barnett) filed a lawsuit against the Honey Boy actor alleging sexual battery and emotional distress throughout their relationship. The suit was expounded upon in a shocking New York Times article, revealing allegations of severe abuse including physical assault and threats upon Barnett's life. Other women stepped forward to share their own disturbing stories about LaBeouf; his ex-girlfriend Karolyn Pho recounted similar instances of abuse in the lawsuit, and singer Sia shared that she had been "hurt emotionally" by LaBeouf, who she also called a "pathological liar."
When news of the lawsuit first broke, LaBeouf refuted the claims of abuse, but a source close to the actor shared that he is currently checked into a facility and has been receiving inpatient treatment for issues related to the controversy for about a month. While the specific kind of treatment is unknown, LaBeouf's initial response to the allegations made against him at the time did involve an apology for his "alcoholism and aggression."
"I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote in an email to the New York Times when the lawsuit went public. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”
As LaBeouf works on his issues in the inpatient facility, he is said to be on an acting hiatus. He is no longer signed to talent agency Creative Artists Agency, but the decision for his departure was reportedly based on LaBeouf's own desire to focus solely on his personal health. Because his release from the facility depends on his recovery, there's no way to predict how long the acting hiatus will last.
In the meantime, the troubling allegations have led to swift industry repercussions. The actor was removed from Netflix’s award consideration website and publicity materials, meaning that his role in the streamer's 2021 film Pieces of a Woman won't be up for any awards this season.
