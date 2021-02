How To To All The Boys Has Changed The Cast’s Lives Since 2018

"I can't even begin to say how much I've loved filming these past 3 movies with my sisters and what they mean to me," Parrish wrote on Instagram on Feb. 10, alongside photos of her, Condor, and Cathcart. But before you break out the tissues, take comfort in the fact that, while this may be the end for TATB, it's definitely not the end for the young cast, who are all about to be very, very busy. Take a look at the TATB cast now and then to remember where they've been, and see where they're going.