“You gave me cookie, got you cookie.” “In the name of love and booze!” “Before you, I was his baby girl.” If you can quickly identify exactly which episode of New Girl these Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) quotes come from, you’re probably spending a lot of time watching the beloved FOX sitcom (there’s no such thing as “too much” New Girl).
In times of strife, few series feel more calming than the zippy tale of Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel), which has found its place as many people’s go-to Netflix watch. Sad? There’s a New Girl episode for that. Stressed? New Girl has a little advice. Sexually frustrated? New Girl knows your pain.
But on your third viewing of “Clean Break,” New Girl’s very best season finale, in three months, you may be questioning if any other show can make you as happy as the Lofties do. Well, smile as wide as Winston Bishop (Lamorne Morris) does when he finds a bird shirt, because you’re in luck. There are 19 series available to stream right this second that will make you feel as relaxed as any classic Winston-Cece (Hannah Simone) messaround.