Jake Johnson Wants This New Girl Romance To Be Rekindled

New Girl super fan or not, there's no denying that Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel made a charming couple on the show. Johnson plays Nick Miller, while Deschanel plays Jess Day. The two went from roommates to lovers, and then just friends. Their chemistry is palpable in nearly every episode; they seem to be the only ones who deeply understand each other. But a show's gotta have its drama, so the two split, and Nick started dating Reagan, played by Megan Fox. But now, the actor reveals that he is ready for a Nick and Jess reunion (regardless of their differences). Johnson told E! News. "I would be shocked if the characters didn't give it another try at some point, from what I've been reading and what I've been talking to people about. I hope they don't rush it. I hope they don't just try to do a Band-Aid fix and put it together and everything's good." While he knows that there are fans on both side of the argument about the two getting back together, he thinks that it's pretty necessary to the overall arc of the series, now in its sixth season, for them to end up together. "I think it's got to be handled right...I think the way they end that is really important for the legacy of the show," he told the site. And the legacy demands a romantic reunion.
