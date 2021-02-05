Kate Middleton’s Repeat Outfit Proves That This Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Middleton has long been a fan of Taylor’s suits, having worn a similar blue, tweed skirt suit from the brand in 2012. Instead of a Peter Pan collar like this one, though, that suit featured a round neckline with small, flower appliqués embroidered around it. She wore the same suit, which was from the brand’s 2011-2012 “Sparkle Tweed” collection, in 2014, during the Royal Tour stop in New Zealand. Suffice to say, the Duchess can’t get enough of Taylor’s tweed.