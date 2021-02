Kate Middleton’s Repeat Outfit Proves That This Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Though the jacket style has been a go-to of Middleton’s for years, not to mention a constant at Chanel’s runway shows , lately designers have added a new twist to the style. At the French fashion house’s spring ‘21 show in Paris, model Lily-Rose Depp wore a hot pink Chanel tweed jacket with a coordinating tweed bra. With the set, she wore vintage-style jeans with tweed patches on the pockets and down the legs, accessorizing with a gold belly chain belt and a pink bucket bag. In doing so, she made tweed, at least for fellow members of Gen Z, cool again — something that Middleton’s apparently known all along.