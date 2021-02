How Copenhagen Put Sustainability At The Forefront Of Its Fashion Week

Many designers see Copenhagen Fashion Week as the venue to unveil their own sustainability projects. Last season, Ganni partnered with Levi’s on a rental collection during the event; the season before, By Malene Birger made some of its fall 2020 runway looks available for rent. Other brands like Stine Goya Baum und Pferdgarten , and Rabens Saloner that appear on the schedule are transparent about their sustainability efforts year-round. But while Copenhagen Fashion Week does boast a large number of brands who are committed to better practices — at least, in comparison to cities like New York, London, or Paris where you are significantly more hard-pressed to list sustainable designers outside of Collina Strada, Mara Hoffman, Stella McCartney, or Gabriela Hearst — there’s still the issue of greenwashing, where brands claim to be more sustainable than they truly are.