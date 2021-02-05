How Copenhagen Put Sustainability At The Forefront Of Its Fashion Week

Founded in 2005 by sisters Karin Söderlind, Kristina Tjäder, and Sofia Wallenstam, House of Dagmar has been committed to sustainability since the beginning, prioritizing design, ethics, and longevity as the house pillars of the brand. Instead of showcasing new trends, its new collection reimagines essentials like soft knits, relaxed suiting, and oversized coats — which the brand hopes inspires shoppers to wear their clothes season after season rather than a few times before the trend is over. “As consumers, we must realize the need to support the sustainability movement,” Söderlind told Refinery29. “Maybe we don't need the season’s It garment. But we do need a great sustainable wardrobe filled with your essentials.”