Sharing Super Bowl Dips During A Pandemic Should Be Illegal

See if people are doing “drive in” viewings of the Super Bowl in your area, like they did at Dodger Stadium during the World Series . You can try to recreate this effect at home using a projector, a loudspeaker, and a sheet or an inflatable movie screen . Set up the "screen" on your garage door, and have people park in your driveway or lawn to watch the game from their cars. If it's too cold to roll down the windows for the speakers, listen to the game on a phone or on the radio. Encourage everyone to honk during good or bad plays. You'll still have to leave some distance and be careful about shouting at each other through open car windows, but being near enough to see (and hear) each other can lend a community feel to the day.