Bliss Isn’t Saying What It Thinks It’s Saying

Now, no one would deny that living in an utopia where science erased all income inequality and our most whimsical thoughts can be illustrated by a high-end Etch-A-Sketch would be ideal. (I really wish we could have seen how the Thought Visualizer draws being “stuck in a pickle.”) But Bliss becomes too caught up in the minutiae of its futuristic flourishes and philosophical theories to reckon with the realities of addiction . Greg’s relationship with his daughter, which has been wrecked because of his dependency, is the heart of the film, but, in the end, Bliss becomes nothing more than a dispassionate extended metaphor. It’s a space age fable that feels caught between two worlds, neither of which is as surreal or suspenseful as its high concept would suggest. A shame since Cahill’s previous films, 2011’s Another Earth and 2014’s I Origins, managed to seamlessly meld sci-fi ideas with deeply emotional themes . Unfortunately, with Bliss, its emotional core is buried deep in scientific trivialities.