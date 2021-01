Rosalía Wore A Fringe Sweater Dress With Winter’s Biggest Boot Trend

Rosalía’s dress, called the Gemi Multi Boucle, will retail for $380 upon its release later this year, according to Footwear News . Like her chunky footwear — a trend that’s been on the rise for months now, but is currently making waves on the streets at couture fashion week, thanks to Bella Hadid — her fringe dress is one of this season’s top trends. During fall ‘20 fashion month last February, fringe details appeared in almost every brand’s ready-to-wear collection , including Givenchy and Bottega Veneta. A fringe coat from the former went on to be worn by Rihanna on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar ; the same coat was later spotted on Hailey Bieber during a coffee run in October. But even after seeing the trend be done time and time again, Rosalía’s take on it feels fresh because of the on-point boots, called the Impreza Dust ($470), she paired the dress with.