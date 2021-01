Everyone In The Charming Cast Of Netflix’s The Dig

In the absence of big screen movie-going experiences this awards season, streamers and studios are bringing theaters into viewers’ homes. This weekend, Netflix is offering up its most British awards bait, The Dig , which is a cinematic take on John Preston’s 2007 novel of the same name. Based loosely on the real-life 1939 Sutton Hoo discovery, in which centuries-old remnants of a past civilization were unearthed in a wealthy widow’s backyard, The Dig is at once rich with metaphor and emotion. Carey Mulligan plays Edith Pretty, the widow in question, who hires a local amateur archaeologist, Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes), to help her dig up the mysterious mounds in her backyard.