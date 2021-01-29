It’s a good week for blonde Academy Award nominees. On Friday, January 29, Netflix premieres The Dig, starring Carey Mulligan as a rich World War II era widow. The film follows Mulligan’s Edith Pretty as she realizes she is literally standing on a piece of world-changing history. Earlier in the week, fellow award show favorite Naomi Watts debuted emotional family drama Penguin Bloom co-starring Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln in a far less gruff role.
Still, Netflix this week is more than flaxen-haired movie stars. Bonding also returned for its second season, giving viewers another look at the New York City BDSM community through the eyes of two 20something screw ups. For those in need of a feel-good experience, there are two options waiting for you: We Are: The Brooklyn Saints and Finding ‘Ohana. Plus, you’ll also find a pair of new international offerings.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.