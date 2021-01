Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Old Facebook Posts Glorified Violence Against Democrats

According to a CNN review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene’s Facebook page, she frequently liked posts championing violence against Democrats — or even wrote about it herself. In one post from April 2018, Greene wrote about Obama’s foreign policies . When a commenter asked, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???” (referring to Obama and Clinton). Green responded: “Stage is being set Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”