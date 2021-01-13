QAnon Enthusiast Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A New Conspiracy Theory About Nancy Pelosi

Trump loyalist and QAnon believer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask in the Capitol building, accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of exposing Congress members to COVID-19 after lawmakers convened to reelect Pelosi to lead the House of Representatives.
On Monday, Democratic House member Pramila Jayapal tweeted saying she tested positive for coronavirus after being evacuated to a secure room where several Republicans who “not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.” Quick to jump in with an alternative scenario in which Jayapal could have been exposed to the virus, Greene responded via Twitter, saying that Jayapal should speak with Pelosi “before you point fingers at me or anyone else.” She further theorized that it was infected House members who attended the vote for Speaker last week who must have transmitted the virus.
I hope you fully recover from #COVID19 without any complications!— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 12, 2021
Before you point fingers at me or anyone else, you need to talk directly to @SpeakerPelosi about exposing ALL of us to covid when she called back POSITIVE covid House members last week for votes for Speaker! https://t.co/MgXwUhyEkc
When asked about her accusation by NBC-affiliate 11Alive News, Greene stood by her claim, insisting that anyone who received a positive COVID-19 test result has Pelosi to blame. “Healthy people do not spread COVID. COVID positive people spread COVID,” she said in a statement. “Everyone was exposed ALL week by the COVID positive members who Nancy Pelosi brought into the Capitol and into Washington DC. It is absolutely ridiculous and insane to blame those of us who did not have COVID or symptoms…It’s absurd to say they caught it during the safe room.” Greene failed to mention that the idea that a person must exhibit symptoms in order to carry coronavirus has been disproven by medical experts, who say that it is common for people to be asymptomatic and spread the virus unknowingly.
During the attack on the Capitol on January 6, many Congress members hunkered down in windowless safe rooms for hours, no more than an arms-length from each other. While they may have been safe from the violence nearby, a video first published by Punchbowl News shows multiple maskless Republicans, including Greene, refusing masks offered to them by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt. According to an email sent by Congress' attending physician, Brian Monahan, it is possible that individuals may have been exposed to the virus during that time.
A week after the riot, three Democratic lawmakers sheltered in that room have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Jayapal dubbed it a “superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,” in a statement released on her website.
Since blaming Pelosi for the spread of COVID-19 among Congressional members, Greene has also turned her anger toward reporters calling them “liars” as she entered the Capitol building on Tuesday. As she went through newly installed metal detectors, she reportedly thanked officers for working before lashing out at photographers taking photos.
According to NBC News, Greene began yelling and asking what the journalists were reporting on, and inquiring where they were when people “burned buildings and looted.” This was an apparent reference to Black Lives Matter marches this past summer; clearly Greene didn't pay attention to the months of extensive coverage of that movement.
Interestingly, Greene was wearing a mask on Tuesday as she went through the additional security measures. But, as recently as this morning, Greene has continued to respond to reports of Congress members likely being exposed during the riots on Twitter maintaining that Pelosi is solely responsible. Clearly, Greene has never met an anti-Democratic conspiracy theory that she doesn't like — or didn't create.