Of Course Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Already Trying To Have Biden Impeached

Just one day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, newly-minted Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, has apparently filed articles of impeachment against him. Ironically, Greene’s aggressive action against the new president comes amid calls from advocacy groups for her own resignation.
In a video she posted on Twitter on Thursday, Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, announced, “I just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. We’ll see how this goes.” Greene added in a statement that she believes Biden should be removed from office for "enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors, by allowing his son to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits — including financial compensation — from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favors."
Despite repeated claims from some right-wing Republicans that Biden used his position as vice president to promote his son Hunter’s business interests, a GOP-led investigation into the matter found no evidence of any such wrongdoing, The New York Times reported. The FBI and federal prosecutors issued a subpoena in 2019 for a laptop and hard drive that reportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, but upon examination, federal agents found nothing to further their investigation into Hunter’s alleged money-laundering. Most of Greene’s impeachment filing hinges on unsubstantiated allegations, based on a New York Post story placed last year by Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Nevertheless, Greene appears to be using the impeachment filing against Biden as a fundraising opportunity — as if QAnon influencers haven’t already grifted enough. The congresswoman asked her supporters to sign a petition and donate funds to her push for an impeachment; however, the donation page states the funds will go to “Greene for Congress,” according to Business Insider.
The congresswoman faced calls for her own resignation this week from several gun safety advocacy groups after the progressive media watchdog, Media Matters for America unearthed various false and insulting statements Greene made about the Parkland school shooting. The comments came from a 2018 Facebook post where Greene agreed with a conspiracy theory that the shooting was staged. She also claimed without evidence in another post from December 2018 that “Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control.”
As of Thursday, advocacy groups, including March for Our Lives-Parkland, Moms Demand Action, and Everytown for Gun Safety, had called for Greene’s resignation. And they’re not alone. The NAACP also started circulating a petition in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, demanding the immediate resignation of lawmakers, including Greene, who objected to the 2020 presidential election results, even after the siege.