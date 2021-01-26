Kellyanne Conway Reportedly Released Topless Photos Of Her Teenage Daughter On Twitter

Screenshots and screen recordings of Kellyanne Conway’s Fleet allegedly featuring an image of her topless teenage daughter began to surface late last night following the teenager's claims about her mother earlier in the day; the Twitter Fleet was quickly removed. Simultaneously, users on Tiktok began commenting on the 16-year-old’s videos to alert her that Kellyanne had posted the photo. After being informed about the post on her mother’s account, Claudia recorded another video to confirm that the picture posted by her mother was indeed a photo of her. Claudia then also deleted a video of her mother allegedly abusing her.