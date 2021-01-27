On Monday, Kellyanne Conway, former counsellor to President Donald Trump, was accused of posting a topless picture of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia to Twitter. The political strategist allegedly posted the photo on Twitter's 24-hour Fleet feature after Claudia had posted multiple videos to Tiktok accusing her mother of abuse.
Screenshots and screen recordings of Kellyanne Conway’s Fleet allegedly featuring an image of her topless teenage daughter began to surface late Monday night following the teenager's claims about her mother earlier in the day; the Twitter Fleet was quickly removed. Simultaneously, users on Tiktok began commenting on the 16-year-old’s videos to alert her that Kellyanne had posted the photo. After being informed about the post on her mother’s account, Claudia recorded another video to confirm that the picture posted by her mother was indeed a photo of her. Claudia then also deleted a video of her mother allegedly abusing her.
The New York Post reports that police are officially investigating the incident: "Cops paid a visit to the family’s New Jersey mansion Tuesday... Alpine Police Chief Christopher Belcolle confirmed that a probe was underway."
This all comes after months of Claudia posting videos to her platform discussing her mental health, her political views, and her issues with her parents. Within the last week, the teenager has posted a slew of videos to Tiktok showing what appeared to be video evidence of her mother hitting her and screaming at her. Claudia also uploaded videos of her mother apparently being confronted by the police inside their home — and denying abuse allegations.
Since 2017, Kellyanne served as a top counsellor to and frequent mouthpiece for former president Donald Trump. But in August of 2020, she announced that she would be leaving her role at the White House to focus on her family — a move that many believed was a direct result of her daughter's claims at the time that she was seeking immediate emancipation from both of her parents, alleging trauma and abuse.
“Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention,” Kellyanne said in a statement at the time. “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”
Kellyanne and her husband, George Conway, have yet to comment on the allegedly leaked photos. However, Claudia has continued to post videos to her Tiktok account, where, on Tuesday, she asked that followers stop calling the police on her behalf.
Claudia says that both she and her mother will be taking a break from social media for now.