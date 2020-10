Claudia Conway Isn’t Here To “Save Us” — & Neither Is Gen Z

So much about the president's current health condition is confusing. After Trump left Walter Reed , videos showed him visibly struggling to breathe and not wearing a mask, despite the fact that he said he was doing better. His statements about feeling better are also seemingly contradicted by the battery of medicines he's taking, which doctors say are only given when a COVID patient's symptoms are severe. There's seemingly no clarity. And this is where Claudia Conway comes in: On Tiktok, Conway began commenting on videos of Trump, writing, “guys lmao he’s not doing ‘better’” insinuating that President Trump is suffering from more severe COVID-19 symptoms than he or his doctors are letting on. “He is so ridiculous. Apparently he is doing badly lol and they are doing what they can to stabilise him,” she clarified.