Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Is Trolling Trump On Tiktok — Yes, Really.

On Monday, New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz posted a thread of Claudia Conway's political Tiktoks, and Claudia instantly became the subject of a social media deep-dive, through which it was revealed that the teen regularly posts pro-Black Lives Matter, anti-cop, and anti-Trump content. In one video, Claudia is seen dancing and saying it “would be a shame if we all left one star reviews on all of Trump's restaurants and hotels and golf courses.” Other recent videos include the teenager asking for justice for Breonna Taylor , and warding off claims from internet trolls that she’s lying about being Kellyanne’s daughter.