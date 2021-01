Netflix’s The Dig Seductively Uncovers Real Dirt & Forgotten Secrets

Adapted from John Preston’s 2007 novel , The Dig tells the true story of Basil Brown (Fiennes), a self-taught excavator working for a regional museum who gets a last-minute job when he’s summoned to the country estate of Mrs. Edith Pretty ( Promising Young Woman’s Carey Mulligan , who couldn’t look and sound more different). With World War II looming on the near-horizon, the widowed mother of one wants to find out if there’s anything significant hidden underneath some unusual mounds of earth on her property, known as Sutton Hoo. As it turns out, her land is the site of a nearly intact Anglo-Saxon royal burial ship, a groundbreaking discovery that attracts the attention of the toffs at the British Museum. Their arrival threatens Brown’s authority on the site, and indeed his very legacy, which like the Sutton Hoo treasure he discovered, lay dormant for years. In the final moments of the movie, epilogue text tells us that when the artifacts found at the site were finally displayed to the public after the end of the war, Brown’s name wasn’t even mentioned as a footnote.