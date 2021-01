Brooklyn Beckham’s New Neck Tattoo Is A Literal Love Letter

The permanent inscription, placed just beneath another Peltz-inspired tattoo of the actress’ eyes, is the latest addition to the 21-year-old's extensive tattoo collection , which is fast on its way to rivaling his father, David Beckham. Aside from his other tattoos, many dedicated to family members, he also has a tattoo of Peltz's name, her grandmother's name, and the words "my life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious," written along his arm. Beckham has gotten a few of these pieces quite recently . Peltz's grandmother’s name was added earlier this month, and the letter was added just last week, according to Us Weekly.