Brooklyn Beckham’s New Neck Tattoo Is A Literal Love Letter

Brooklyn Beckham just posted a photo on Instagram of a sizable new tattoo on the back of his neck in honor of his fiancée, actress Nicola Peltz. It's the fifth tattoo the model and photographer has gotten to show his love for Peltz, but this might be the biggest, most sentimental piece yet.
The text of the cursive tattoo is a personal letter Pelz wrote to Beckham, which reads: “My forever boy, read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey.”
Advertisement
The permanent inscription, placed just beneath another Peltz-inspired tattoo of the actress’ eyes, is the latest addition to the 21-year-old's extensive tattoo collection, which is fast on its way to rivaling his father, David Beckham. Aside from his other tattoos, many dedicated to family members, he also has a tattoo of Peltz's name, her grandmother's name, and the words "my life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious," written along his arm. Beckham has gotten a few of these pieces quite recently. Peltz's grandmother’s name was added earlier this month, and the letter was added just last week, according to Us Weekly.
Ever since the couple first confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020, things have grown quite serious, romantic body art aside. Last year, Beckham revealed to The Independent that he and Peltz first met at Coachella in 2017, but it was after they met again at a party in 2019 that they "fell in love." The couple got engaged in July of last year, six months after going public.
The couple is reportedly planning weddings in their respective home countries of England and the United States, though if a date has been set, they seem to be keeping it to themselves for now.