Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Make Their Engagement Insta Official

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have made their engagement official on Instagram.
Beckham, 21, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, told his followers: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes."
"I am the luckiest man in the world," he added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."
Peltz, 25, an actress known for her roles in Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction, shared the same photo as her fiancé on Instagram. She also revealed it had been taken by Brooklyn's younger sister, nine-year-old Harper.
She wrote: "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift."
Victoria Beckham also shared the photo on her Instagram writing: "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier."
Peltz, the daughter of enormously successful American businessman Nelson Peltz, reportedly one of the 500 richest people in the US, is believed to have become romantically involved with Beckham in late 2019.
She recently shared a picture of her and her fiancé wearing "Listen without Prejudice" T-shirts that Victoria Beckham designed for Pride month. A portion of proceeds from the shirt went to LGBTQ homelessness charity Albert Kennedy Trust.
View this post on Instagram
💚💖LISTEN💜❤️WITHOUT💛💖PREJUDICE💙🧡 @victoriabeckham pride shirt this year is a reminder to always be kind and listen to each other. It features the name of @georgemoffical iconic 1990 album and 25% of all sales of the shirt will go to @aktcharity and its work to combat LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the UK 🌈LOVE🌈IS🌈LOVE🌈
Brooklyn Beckham, who works as a photographer and model, previously dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz.