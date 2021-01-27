The Downside Of Bling Empire, House Of Ho, & The New Wave Of Asian Representation

Ultimately, though, the show doesn’t really go deep enough into these stories to really give any of the cast an identity other than being super duper rich. There are glimpses of boundary-pushing plot points, but it’s overshadowed by the show’s insistence on viewing everything through the Crazy Rich Asian lens. The audience is explicitly told, for example, that Cherie and Jessey’s relationship is rare in “Asian culture,” but we’re not shown how this actually affects them or their lives or their own relationship with their families. Instead, we see the lavish party they throw for their newborn son. Similarly, Christine recounts feeling ostracized by her in-laws until she gave birth to a male heir, but while there are a few scenes that give glimpses into her and her husband’s fertility struggles, there are just as many of her spoiling her son, Baby G. In an ideal world, this would be fine — great even — but we don’t live in an ideal world.

