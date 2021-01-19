Bye, Don — You Changed The Presidency & Brought Out The Worst In America

And then there was Trump’s grandest and most despicable failure, the reason we are sitting at home right now instead of living our lives — and the reason many of us now know someone who has died of a deadly virus and 10 million Americans are unemployed. Despite knowing that the coronavirus pandemic was coming and that it would be serious and deadly, Trump decided to ignore his advisors who pushed him to pursue aggressive measures to curb the spread of the virus. Instead, he fell lockstep with the saddest, most pathetic of his supporters, those who protested, often armed, in front of state capitols like that in Michigan in favor of lifting mask requirements and anti-lockdown measures. He tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” and “LIBERATE VIRGINIA” like a brainwashed right-winger who has read one too many Facebook posts, rather than the president of the United States (admittedly, in the last four years, those two things are one and the same). Ignoring the pleas of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the media, and reason itself, he continued to hold gigantic rallies to stroke his own ego, which in turn caused spikes in infections, and even killed Tea Party leader and avid Trump supporter Herman Cain. He let Americans die — and was himself hospitalized — while assuring us that the virus was no big deal and would be over soon. It’s worse than ever; the death count now stands at over 400,000 Americans.