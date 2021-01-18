It’s Time To Talk About Kamala Harris, Colorism & Who Gets To Be First

We should always aspire to tell fuller stories about our community and pass the mic to empower others, especially those with something to say who are often deemed too threatening to be heard. For me, that means knowing when to take a step back and create space for people in more criminalized bodies. I choose not to sit on panels as the only Black person because I’m not representative of the most marginalized among us. When I am invited to the table, I will instead suggest peers uniquely positioned to contribute to those conversations. This is just one example of how I attempt to level the playing field, but the reality is that I’m never doing enough.