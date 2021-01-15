Every Sale & Promo Code Worth Knowing About This Weekend

The Friday before a long weekend is either a casual who-cares kind of workday, or it's one of the most stressful days we've had in a minute. But, regardless of if you're feeling your best or your bandwidth is stretched, there's a silver lining to this holiday occasion. We're bringing you every single sale and promo code worth knowing about over the next few days — get ready to dive into your extra time off with some big-deal energy.
Similar to Labor Day, this long weekend is packed with discounts on most wanted buys — including, but not limited to, currently trending Cocoon by Sealy mattresses, snazzy fitness gadgets like Mirror, Cole Haan's cult-favorite kicks, Ulta Beauty gems, and more. Even Nordstrom jumped into the mix with new markdowns on its bestselling brands, plus an extra 25% off of clearance. Go on and have a gander at the limited-time super scores ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.