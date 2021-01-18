What You Need To Remember From Season 2 Of All American

For part of season 1 and 2, Tyrone (Demetrius Shipp Jr.), a gang member in Coop and Spencer’s Crenshaw neighborhood, threatened their lives. He was responsible for killing their childhood friend Shawn (Jay Reeves) and his older brother, which set Coop out on a revenge mission. Coop worked with District Attorney Laura Baker (Monét Mazur) to put Tyrone behind bars, but he is eventually released from prison. To ease the constant fear that Tyrone, now free, might hurt her or someone she loves, Coop aims to kill him in season 2. Preach (Kareem J. Grimes), Coop’s friend who is in Tyrone's gang, decides to kill Tyrone on Coop's behalf to protect her. Unfortunately, Tyrone figures out Preach’s plan and has the police waiting for him. Having violated his parole, Preach is sent to prison.