All American is about Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a teenager from Crenshaw who is invited into the privileged world of Beverly Hills when he is recruited to their football team. Along the way, Spencer contends with the culture clash between his two homes as he navigates all the drama of high school . If social media is any indication, the fans who just discovered this 2018 series are loving both the soap and the heart of this drama. On Wednesday, The CW heard their pleas for more All American and renewed the series for a second season.