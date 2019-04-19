Netflix Just Dropped These CW Shows & You Need To Watch

Look, we get it. You're busy! It can be hard to keep up with shows that air on a week-to-week basis. Fortunately, Netflix has you covered.
Sure, you may have binged all of the worthy Netflix originals of the season already, from season 2 of The OA to British comedy Sex Education, but did you know that Netflix is also your go-to stop for CW content? Shortly after the finales of these shows aired on their home network, the entire seasons dropped on Netflix. Sure, these CW shows may not have been created for binging originally, but what's stopping you from zooming through all these episodes in a single weekend?
The answer, of course, is nothing. Now, the only thing on your agenda is deciding which CW shows you're going to start with. Here's what's on Netflix right now.