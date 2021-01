9-1-1: Lone Star, co-starring Rob Lowe and Sierra Aylina McClain , is the latest step on that very necessary journey. After years of playing what Torres calls “the show eunuch” — aka the character “not attached to anybody or anything” with a highly specific narrative function — due to her so-called “ethnically ambiguous” looks, Tommy has the kind of life that looks familiar to Afro-Latinx women. “To be able to play a woman who does have a family, as we do, who does have a loving relationship, which we do, and also a career — it’s fantastic,” she said. “It’s important that we put a name to [her Afro-Latinidad]. That we’re able to see and portray and represent everybody, and show that there are nuances to who we are.”