Will 9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Lone Star Have A Crossover? It’s Complicated

9-1-1 TV series fans, this is not a fire drill! The new spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, is set to premiere this weekend and will hopefully benefit from running after Fox’s Sunday night football programming. As with all spinoffs, the potential for a crossover event presents itself. But will Fox take it? For the first season, apparently not.
9-1-1: Lone Star executive producer Tim Minear recently explained to TVLine that while he’s not completely opposed to the possibility, for the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star he believes that each show “should stay in their own lane.” For those eager to see at least some connection to the original show, Minear did confirm that a character who was rescued on 9-1-1 would be needing the services of the new Texas-based firehouse in an upcoming episode.
Advertisement
“A character from 9-1-1 who was the subject of a rescue relocates to Texas — and wouldn’t you know it, she ends up needing to call 9-1-1 there, too,” said Minear, per TVLine.
If you were in a holiday coma and missed the announcement of the 9-1-1 spinoff, prolific TV producer Ryan Murphy alongside co-creators Minear and Brad Falchuk are taking the concept of following the people behind emergency management systems to Texas with 9-1-1: Lone Star. The series will star Rob Lowe as Owen Stand, a Manhattan fire chief who moves to Austin with the mission to rebuild a firehouse. The show will also star Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, a chief EMT who is tragically haunted by her missing sister, EW reports.
Additionally, just like the original series, 9-1-1: Lone Star will feature a diverse cast, including a Black transgender man played by Queen Sugar’s Brian Michael Smith, and a thrill-seeking Muslim woman played by Natacha Karam. The emphasis on diversity is even built into the show, as the Department of Justice specifically tasked Stand to address diversity concerns in the series.
9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere Jan 19 on Fox at 10 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the original series, 9-1-1, will return to Fox in March.
Advertisement