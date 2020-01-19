Will 9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Lone Star Have A Crossover? It’s Complicated

9-1-1: Lone Star executive producer Tim Minear recently explained to TVLine that while he’s not completely opposed to the possibility, for the first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star he believes that each show “should stay in their own lane.” For those eager to see at least some connection to the original show, Minear did confirm that a character who was rescued on 9-1-1 would be needing the services of the new Texas-based firehouse in an upcoming episode.