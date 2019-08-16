Welcome back to the 1970s and the early days of the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit. While you might be (weirdly obsessed) with the life and times of notorious serial killers of yesteryear, these guys were actually living it way back when as they got psychological profiling off the ground and turned it into a real tactic for law enforcement. Netflix's Mindhunter takes us back to the beginning when the team was still working out of the basement and hitting roadblocks (both professional and personal) at every turn.
The series is stacked with families that certainly look familiar, whether you've encountered them on the stage of screen before. Maybe even more unnerving than that, the series is also populated with real-life serial killers as the Behavioral Science Unit tries to work out a system to so they can track and monitor their behavior while also discovering common patterns. It's both unnerving and fascinating to watch as our fictional FBI agents interact with jailed murderers (and yes, Season 2 is finally going to introduce Charles Manson) who look eerily like their counterpart.
As we dive into the eight brand new episodes of the series, here are all the familiar faces you'll find populating the world of Mindhunter,