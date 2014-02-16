I watched the movie and loved every bit of it. This led me to sleuth out that it was based on a TV show, so of course I hunted Firefly down and Netflix'ed the crap out of that. Since this was before the days of livestreaming, I couldn't bingewatch the entire season in one fell swoop. I instead had to wait in agony the three days it took to send back each disc and have a new one mailed to me. It only made me love the series more. When I finally got to the last episode, I was so distraught that it was over, that I immediately added the movie back into my queue, so desperately did I not want the experience to be over.