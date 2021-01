HBO’s Insecure To Officially End After Its Upcoming Fifth Season

With just one season left in this beloved series, Rae and Penny are now faced with the herculean task of wrapping up this story as realistically as possible. It would be an understatement to say that the end of season four was messy. We still have to deal with the rift in Issa and Molly's friendship , as well as with the fact that Lawrence has once again let us down, this time because he got another woman pregnant right before giving his relationship with Issa another try . (Truthfully, I don't know how Team Lawrence can ever recover from this.) There are still a lot of strings that need to be tied together, but if anyone can do give this story the ending it deserves, it's the creative partners behind Insecure. All you need to know now is that, unlike a lot of current programming, season five won't be pandemic-themed . Thank God.