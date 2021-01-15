If you are looking for something to do this three-day weekend, a great option is to pop some popcorn, sit on the couch, and rent or stream a few new movies. These films are an eclectic bunch, but most of them are informative which is the perfect fit for a weekend and day dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
For those of you interested in learning more about the civil rights activist for his birthday, try the documentary MLK/FBI to hear about the US government’s efforts to derail MLK’s message for change and equality.
After you finish that, enjoy the premiere of Regina King’s One Night in Miami and watch Leslie Odom Jr. take on the role of legendary musician Sam Cooke. The movie depicts the late singer interacting with the iconic Black figures Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Malcolm X.
If you are in the mood for a thriller check out Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan’s dynamic performance as a woman seeking vengeance for her traumatic past. But, if you want something more comedic, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise is the film for you.
You can’t go wrong with these options, and there’s no shame in staying in all weekend to marathon them all.