A soundtrack for a film about someone who loves sound has to be some pretty big shoes to fill, but Hulu's latest movie, The Ultimate Playlist of Noise does not disappoint. Not only are there some b-sides from indie favorites, but the soundtrack features four original songs from artists you should definitely be adding to your own playlists.
The film follows audio-obsessed high school senior Marcus (Keean Johnson) after learning that he must undergo brain surgery in a matter of weeks. His condition is treatable, but the surgery will render him deaf. He decides to lose his hearing on his terms and in an effort to seize control of his fate, he goes on a mission to record the Ultimate Playlist of Noise — an album of all of his favorite sounds from cruising on the open road to hearing 100 soda cans open in unison.
As he sets out to make his perfect playlist, he meets Wendy (Madeline Brewer), a wildly charming, struggling musician who is trying to escape to New York for a chance at a life-changing opportunity. Fun fact: Wendy's song "Where I'm Going" was written for the film by Wet. Together they check sounds off his list as they make their way across the country.