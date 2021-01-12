What’s With All The Apples In Pieces Of A Woman?

The very final moments of Pieces of a Woman are about healing. During a trial recess, Martha picks up some pictures Sean had taken during the birth, before everything went wrong. She sees her daughter, and begins to make peace with her loss, even testifying that her midwife was not at fault in her death. In the aftermath of the trial, Martha unwraps the apple seeds she had been keeping in her fridge, and sees they have started to sprout. We see her laughing with her mother and her sister as she begins to reconnect with those around her, and scatters her daughters’ ashes from the bridge Sean helped build. As they fly off into the water, the film gives us a bittersweet ending. A little blonde girl walks through a field of dandelions, and begins to climb an apple tree. As she reaches the top, she picks one and bites into it, relishing the taste. Below, her mother calls out to her: “Lucy!”