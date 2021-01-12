Matt James’ Bachelor journey might have started with a vibrator, but it’s already prompting some important, meaningful conversations. Among the premiere’s more serious moments was an interview with 24-year-old Sarah Trott, who revealed that her dad has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and she left her job in broadcast journalism to work as his caregiver.
“I was 19 when we got that diagnosis and it was completely shocking,” she said in her intro package over photos and video footage of her family. “Like, how do you wrap your head around that, your dad has a terminal illness? Fortunately, he’s still alive and he’s still in good spirits.”
Up until 2019, Sarah worked at TV stations in Columbia, Missouri and Palm Springs. She wrote on her website that it was a “huge decision” to quit her job and become a full-time caregiver, but she continues to make use of her journalism experience with a podcast and blog.
ALS is a neurodegenerative condition that affects neurons responsible for voluntary muscle movement, and impacts one’s ability to chew, speak, and move. There isn’t a known treatment or cure, but medication can help slow the disease’s progression. In the United States, around 5,000 people a year are diagnosed with ALS, reports the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
After last week’s Bachelor episode, Sarah wrote on Twitter that she received a number of messages from viewers who related to her family’s story. In response, she created a private Facebook group for caregivers to exchange advice, resources, and support.
I’m blown away by the number of messages from those who have also been affected by #ALS. I feel honored to share my family’s experience on #TheBachelor and connect with others. Lots of love and encouragement for all the caregivers out there too.🌹 #grateful #TheBachelorABC https://t.co/AGJDpLGQBB— Sarah Trott (@thesarahtrott) January 7, 2021
Sarah was one of several contestants who got some alone time with Matt and opened up about feeling nervous. In the second episode of the season, she gets one of the season’s first solo dates. In a clip that’s just a little too reminiscent of Peter Weber’s season, Sarah squeezes into a plane with Matt and flies over the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. “Matt is such a gentleman, and to have someone who makes you feel safe when you’re scared is so important,” she says in a voiceover.
But based on the extended trailer for the season, her Bachelor journey might have a few thorns, too. It looks like she becomes embroiled in some sort of feud with “Queen” Victoria Larson, and she’s also shown crying more than once. All of us — Matt and Sarah included — clearly have a dramatic journey ahead.