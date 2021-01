The Insurrection Will Be Memed — & Maybe That’s Not A Bad Thing

On the other hand, the insurrection also revealed where memes fall short, as it became clear that so much of what Trump’s supporters were doing inside the Capitol was simply demonstrating that, for them, capturing content was just as important as taking up space. Notable alt-right figures like Nick Fuentes and “Baked Alaska” were caught live-streaming the event, and Twitch and Facebook even struggled to moderate the influx of live streams coming from within the Capitol, some of which were monetized or redirecting viewers to GoFundMe campaigns. Law enforcement officials, whose job is, ostensibly, to protect national buildings and representatives from such intrusions, were seen taking selfies with the attackers . And of course, there’s the infamous photo of one of the attackers leaning back in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair with his boots comfortably propped up on her desk. Was this, then, a real siege? Was it just an opportunity to create content and generate new followers? Or was it a horrible combination of both? It’s scary to think that there might not even be a difference.