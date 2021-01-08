The Insurrection Will Be Memed — & Maybe That’s Not A Bad Thing

Wednesday’s attack has been compared to the Black Lives Matter uprisings from this past summer, with many pointing out that the thousands of white supremacists stormed the Capitol faced little police pushback and few arrests, while BLM protestors are met with violent amount of law enforcement and have been arrested by the thousands. Unlike at BLM protests, there was nary a mask in sight yesterday. While we know Trump supporters don’t usually care about COVID precautions, you’d think they’d want to cover their faces during acts of civil unrest, especially illegal ones. But maybe the one universal online rule we all ascribe to is at work here: images with faces always perform better.